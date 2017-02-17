‘Bates Motel’: Meet Four Real Norman Bates — Watch

The fifth and final season of A&E's "Psycho" prequel premieres on Monday, February 20.

The fifth and final season of “Bates Motel” is near, and to celebrate, A&E has shared a clever video titled “Meet the Real Norman Bates,” featuring four men whose real name is Norman Bates. “I’ve had this name for the last 76 years. It’s my name!” says one of the Norman Bates on the clip.

The four men share experiences to show what it’s like to live with the name Norman Bates. “If you go into a church, when the pastor calls you up, that looks crazy when you’re walking up to the front and every is looking at you like, ‘Norman Bates?!’ They’re in church, so they’re not gonna tell you what they’re thinking, but you know what they’re thinking,” says another Norman Bates.

READ MORE: Rihanna Debuts as Marion Crane inv‘Bates Motel’ Season 5 Trailer

The fictional Norman Bates is the protagonist in the 1959 novel “Psycho” by Robert Bloch, which was inspired by real-life murderer Ed Gein. Norman Bates came alive in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 horror film of the same name, which later inspired “Bates Motel.”

In the four previous seasons of the series, viewers were given an intimate look into the psyche of Norman Bates (played by Freddie Highmore) throughout his teenage years.

READ MORE: Norman Bates’ Mother Comes Back to Haunt Him in ‘Bates Motel’ Season 5 Trailer

Season five of “Bates’ Motel” premieres Monday, February 20 on A&E. Meet the real Norman Bates in the video below.