‘Baywatch’ Super Bowl Trailer: Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron Save Lives and Fight Crime

A new crew of gorgeous-looking lifeguards are ready to patrol the beaches of California in the big screen adaptation of “Baywatch.” Fans of the iconic ‘90s series first got a glimpse at the upcoming action-comedy, directed by Seth Gordon in December. Now on Super Bowl Sunday, Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer to get you ready for the summer.

The latest clip features Dwayne Johnson as devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon and Zac Efron as Matt Brody, the reckless new recruit, butting heads and taking charge. After finding a dead body in their beach and worried about the future of the bay, Mitch decides that the lifeguards should take a look at the criminal activities going on.

Moments of hilarity, buff bods and plenty of action with the team in full “lifeguard pursuit” will ensue.

Priyanka Chopra co-stars as the villainous vixen, Victoria Leeds, Alexandra Daddario is Summer, Ilfenesh Hadera is Stephanie and Kelly Rohrbach takes on the role of C.J. Parker (originally played by Pamela Anderson). The comedy will also feature guest appearances by original Baywatchers David Hasselhoff and Anderson.

“Baywatch” arrives in theaters on May 26. Check out the latest sneak peek below:

