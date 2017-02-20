BBC America Orders Nature Series ‘Blue Planet II,’ Exploring the World’s Oceans

Sir David Attenborough is back to narrate the seven-part series.

Hot off the premiere of “Planet Earth II,” BBC America is returning to the oceans for its next epic nature series.

The cable network announced Sunday that it will air “Blue Planet II,” which also comes from the BBC Natural History Unit. The seven-part nature series will explore the world’s oceans, and will be presented by broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

“I am truly thrilled to be joining this new exploration of the underwater worlds which cover most of our planet, yet are still its least known,” Attenborough said in a statement.

“Blue Planet II” will serve as a sequel to “The Blue Planet,” which was broadcast in 2001 and also featured Attenborough’s narration.

“Like ‘Planet Earth II,’ this is a remarkable and relevant sequel – this time plunging us into an awe inspiring trip into our planet’s oceans – that will stand out as rare and extraordinary, even in today’s superlative TV landscape,” Sarah Barnett, President, BBC America, said in making the announcement.

The “Blue Planet II” production team has spent more than 1,000 hours filming in every continent and in all of the earth’s oceans.

“In the last decade, the oceans have been shown to be richer than could have been imagined, with more species being discovered than ever before,” said executive producer James Honeyborne. “‘Blue Planet II’ is taking its cue from these breakthroughs, unveiling unbelievable new places, extraordinary new behaviors and remarkable new creatures. Showing a contemporary portrait of marine life in the world’s oceans today, it will provide a timely reminder that this is a critical moment for the health of the world’s oceans.”

Among the elements featured in “Blue Planet II”: methane volcanos in the Gulf of Mexico; the “Boiling Sea” phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean; and 1000m below Antarctic waters.

More from BBC America: “Astonishing new creatures, including hairy-chested Hoff crabs; snub fin dolphins that spit water through the air; and Pacific leaping blennies, have been filmed for the first time, and the crew was able to capture some extraordinary examples of behavior, such as sophisticated hunting between a coral grouper and a reef octopus; giant trevally that catch flying birds in mid-air; and a dive with a sperm whale mother and calf, as she heads deep in to the abyss to hunt.”

No word on when “Blue Planet II” will arrive. “Planet Earth II” continues on BBC America every Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

