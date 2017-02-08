‘Beach Rats’ Teaser: Sundance Winner Explore an Aimless Brooklynite’s Modern Sexual Crisis

Director Eliza Hittman won the Directing Award at this year's festival.

After ten days and over 56 films premiered in competition, the 2017 Sundance Film Festival wrapped up last Sunday. The big winners at the festival in the Dramatic categories were Macon Blair’s Grand Jury Prize-winner “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore,” Matt Ruskin’s “Crown Heights,” which won the Audience Award, and Eliza Hittman’s “Beach Rats,” which won the Directing Award. Since its premiere, “Beach Rats” has been acquired for distribution by Neon and is set to release the film in the fall, but until then, watch a teaser trailer for the film below.

The film follows Frankie (Harrison Dickinson), a young man who struggles to escape his chaotic Brooklyn home life, dominated by his dying father, and escapes through hangouts with his delinquent friends, online gay hookups and a potential new girlfriend (Madeline Weinstein). Soon, Frankie tries to reconcile his various competing desires and faces unintended consequences.

This is Hittman’s second feature film. Her debut feature “It Felt Like Love,” about a young girl’s attempts to emulate her best friend’s sexual exploits, premiered at Sundance in 2013 and later screened at the Rotterdam International Film Festival. Her short film “Forever’s Gonna Start Tonight,” about a young Russian immigrant who lives in a Brooklyn apartment with her dad and his cats, also premiered at Sundance in 2011.

Neon also acquired Matt Spicer’s “Ingrid Goes West,” which won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at this year’s festival.

