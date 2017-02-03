‘Beauty and the Beast’: John Legend and Ariana Grande Give the Classic Ballad a Modern-Day Twist – Listen

Emma Thompson also recorded the song for the live-action film.

John Legend and Ariana Grande have taken the reins singing the Disney classic “Beauty and the Beast” for the upcoming live-action musical. A snippet of the title track first debuted in the final trailer that was unveiled this week and now, the full version has been released.

The iconic ballad is given a modern-day twist by the two award-winning artists, who do an exceptional job at showcasing their powerful vocal abilities. The song is produced by Ron Fair, who described the song as “a new school/old school fresh treatment that shows the soulfulness and power of what a great melody and lyric can inspire.”

Grande and Legend will also shoot a music video for the track, to be directed by Dave Meyers, and released later this month.

“Beauty and the Beast” was written by lyricist Howard Ashman and composer Alan Menken for the 1991 animated feature. The film’s theme song was first recorded by Angela Lansbury as Mrs. Potts (similarly, Emma Thompson also recorded the track for the live-action version), while Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson collaborated on the pop rendition. The original song was a critical success, winning an Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy.

The soundtrack, available on March 10, features Ashman and Menken’s original songs from the animated movie and the Broadway musical. Singing on the album is the film’s cast including Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. It also features songs from Dion and Josh Groban.

“Beauty and the Beast” arrives in theaters on March 17.

