Ben Foster Wins 2017 Independent Spirit Award For Best Supporting Male

The "Hell or High Water" star won his first Indie Spirit Award for his performance as dangerous ex-con Tanner Howard.

At Saturday afternoon’s Independent Spirit Awards, Ben Foster was named Best Supporting Male for his performance in “Hell or High Water.” Taking the stage, “Hidden Figures” star Taraji P. Henson presented the award to the actor, who took to the stage and declared that “Being in this room is a shock.” Foster then went on to say that “This room is why we do what we do, we’re builders. This is not business, this is a room full of beautiful architects and poets, and I thank you guys because when we get lonely and go to the movies, we think ‘I don’t feel that way.’ But this room is filled with people that feel.”

He wrapped his brief remarks by thanking director David Mackenzie for creating an environment where they could create “moments of life together,” and Taylor Sheridan for writing “the finest script he’s ever read.” Finally, he thanked fiancée Laura Prepon, “the love of his life.”

In “Hell or High Water,” Foster plays a dangerous ex-con named Tanner Howard who embarks on an ill-fated string of robberies across Texas with his brother, Toby (Chris Pine).

This is his first Spirit Award nomination, and his first win.

Also nominated in the category were Ralph Fiennes for “A Bigger Splash,” Lucas Hedges for “Manchester by the Sea,” Shia LaBeouf for “American Honey,” and Craig Robinson for “Morris from America.

Last year’s award went to Idris Elba for his performance in “Beasts of No Nation.”

The 32nd Film Independent Spirit Awards were hosted Saturday, February 25 by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney in a temporary tent on a beach in Los Angeles. The annual ceremony honors the best in independent film as voted on by members of Film Independent and IFP.

