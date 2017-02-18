Berlin Film Festival: Golden Bear for Best Film Goes to ‘On Body and Soul’ — Full Winners List

The international jury this year was lead by president Paul Verhoeven.

The 67th Berlin Film Festival has come to a close, and winners have been selected for top prizes. The international jury this year included president Paul Verhoeven, Dora Bouchoucha Fourati, Olafur Eliasson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Julia Jentsch, Diego Luna and Wang Quan’an.

READ MORE: The 2017 IndieWire Berlinale Bible: Every Review, Interview and News Item Posted During the Festival

Check out the full list below:

*Golden Bear for Best Film:

“Testről és lélekről” (“On Body and Soul”)

by Ildikó Enyedi

Producers: Monika Mécs, András Muhi, Ernő Mesterházy

*Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize

“Félicité”

by Alain Gomis

*Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize

“Pokot” (“Spoor”)

by Agnieszka Holland

*Silver Bear for Best Director

Aki Kaurismäki

for “Toivon tuolla puolen” (“The Other Side of Hope”)

*Silver Bear for Best Actress

Kim Minhee

in “Bamui haebyun-eoseo honja” (“On the Beach at Night Alone”)

by Hong Sangsoo

*Silver Bear for Best Actor

Georg Friedrich

in “Helle Nächte” (“Bright Nights”)

by Thomas Arslan

*Silver Bear for Best Screenplay

Sebastián Lelio and Gonzalo Maza

for “Una mujer fantástica” (“A Fantastic Woman”)

by Sebastián Lelio

*Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution

Dana Bunescu

for the editing in “Ana, mon amour”

by Călin Peter Netzer

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.