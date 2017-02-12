Berlinale 2017: First Looks Released for Bel Powley–Starring Drama and Lucky McKee’s Latest

"Ashes in the Snow" and "Misfortune" have both completed filming.

From the Berlin Film Festival comes the news that two young actors who made big splashes a few years back are set to star in new films: Bel Powley (“Diary of a Teenage Girl”) will headline Marius A. Markevicius’ “Ashes in the Snow,” while Ellar Coltrane of “Boyhood” is co-starring alongside John Cusack in Lucky McKee’s thriller “Misfortune.” Avail yourself of a photo from the latter below.

Here’s the synopsis for “Ashes in the Snow”: “Based on the internationally best-selling novel ‘Between Shades of Gray’ by Ruta Sepetys, ‘Ashes in the Snow’ introduces us to Lina, a sixteen-year-old budding artist in 1941 Lithuania, who along with her mother and young brother are deported by the Soviets to a Siberian work camp. Faced with years of hard labor in an unforgiving climate, Lina finds that her self-expression through art and newfound love with a fellow prisoner are her key to survival.”

And “Misfortune”: “Sharp, quick-witted businessman Miller (Cusack) left everything behind, including his family, to start a new life after embezzling a client’s money. All had been going according to plan until he becomes separated from his cash in the middle of the wilderness. Three young friends happen upon the lost fortune, and a desperate and violent Miller will do anything to get his money back.”

Lisa Loven Kongsli (“Wonder Woman,” “Force Majeure”) and Tom Sweet (“The Childhood of a Leader”) co-star in “Ashes in the Snow,” while Willa Fitzgerald (“Scream: The TV Series”) and “Jacob Artist (“American Horror Story”) are featured in “Misfortune.” Both films are currently in post-production.

