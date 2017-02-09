Watch: Paul Verhoeven, Diego Luna, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Members of Berlinale Jury Open Festival With Live Press Conference

The International Jury will decide who will receive the Golden Bear and Silver Bears of the 2017 Berlinale Competition.

Starting today at 4:40AM ET/1:40AM PT, you can watch a live stream of the Berlinale press conference featuring members of the fest’s distinguished international jury. President Paul Verhoeven is expected to attend the conference, as well as other members, including Diego Luna, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Dora Bouchoucha Fourati, Olafur Eliasson, Julia Jentsch and Wang Quan’an.

READ MORE: Paul Verhoeven to Serve as Berlin Film Festival Jury President

You can find the full list of live stream options for the run of the festival right here, and check out the live stream for today’s jury press conference below.

The Berlin International Film Festival runs from January 9 – 19, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

