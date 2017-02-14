The Most Twisted TV Couples: Cults, Incest, and Multiple Robots

Celebrate Valentine's Day with the best TV couples who don't follow the traditional rules of romance.

Whether you love Valentine’s Day as much as Cersei loves blowing shit up or detest the corporate creation like Jaime hates sleeping with non-relatives, February 14 is a great excuse to appreciate TV’s most twisted couples. Not only do they provide perspective on your own messed up relationship choices, but they tend to make for pretty incredible television.

Do they make the best TV shows? One could easily make that argument, given that three of our picks in the gallery above constitute our Top 3 TV Shows of 2016 (and another is the best television series of all-time 2015). But at the very least, untraditional couples help to illustrate the complexities of love. Some of the couples included aren’t officially together. Some were married before they fell in love. Some have found love in a hopeless place.

But they all have one thing in common: Their love is intense; intense enough to sustain long, sometimes seasons-long arcs on the flames of passion alone.

Check out the gallery above (or click here) for all 14 of our picks for February 14. List your own picks in the comments below, or reach out to IndieWire via Facebook and Twitter. Most of all, make sure you have a happy Valentine’s Day, no matter what kind of twisted robot cult member — who might also be your sister — you celebrate with.

