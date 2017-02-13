Bill Murray Reveals He Had a Shot at Jack Nicholson’s Role in the ‘Toni Erdmann’ Remake

Kristen Wiig recently contacted Murray about acting in the remake before the role landed with Nicholson.

Bill Murray marches to the beat of his own drum, and the legendary actor will be the first to tell you that most of the time, it’s a slow beat. In the fast-paced world of Hollywood, however, a slow response time can mean losing the opportunity to star in a hot project, and that’s exactly what happened to Murray recently with Paramount Pictures’ remake of “Toni Erdmann.”

During an interview with CNBC over the weekend, Murray revealed that Kristen Wigg recently sent him a copy of writer-director Maren Ade’s movie, one of the most acclaimed foreign films of 2016, to see if he’d be interested in playing one of the two lead characters in the remake.

“She said, ‘Will you look at this thing?’ And I’m just not very organized,” Murray said, adding that he’s traveling with the nearly three-hour movie, but hasn’t watched it yet. “Then she said, ‘Jack Nicholson took the job.’ So I think I’m out of that one.”

“Toni Erdmann” stars Sandra Hüller as a hard working professional whose father tries to reconnect with her through a series of practical jokes. So far, Wiig and Nicholson are the only two actors that are officially attached to the remake, which will be produced by Wiig, Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay.

Fortunately for Murray, he’s got other projects to keep him busy in the meantime. He’s currently voicing a character in Wes Anderson’s upcoming animated feature “Isle of Dogs.”

