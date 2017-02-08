‘Bill Nye Saves the World’ Gets Netflix Release Date, as The Science Guy Returns — Watch the Trailer

The host has some fun while putting subjects like climate change and artificial intelligence to the science test, starting this spring.

Netflix has now given Bill Nye a firm premiere date to start saving the world.

“Bill Nye Saves the World” is set to premiere its first season on April 21. The show comes hot off Nye’s appearance on Super Bowl Sunday as one of the stars of a commercial, directed by Elizabeth Banks, for Persil ProClean detergent.

In his new series, Nye aims to tackle various topics from a scientific point of view – including artificial intelligence, alternative medicine and climate change. Netflix promises that Nye will dispel myths and refute anti-scientific claims while bringing in special guests, conducting experiments and demonstrations, “and ultimately letting the facts lead the argument.”

Nye, of course, was famously known as “Bill Nye the Science Guy” throughout the 1990s as the star of his own PBS and syndicated TV series.

“Since the start of the Science Guy show, I’ve been on a mission to change the world by getting people everywhere excited about the fundamental ideas in science,” Nye said last summer when the show was first announced. The Netflix series, he added, will discuss the complex scientific issues facing us today, with episodes on vaccinations, genetically modified foods and climate change. With the right science and good writing, we’ll do our best to enlighten and entertain our audience. And, perhaps we’ll change the world a little.”

Bunim/Murray Productions is behind the new show, with Michael Naidus (“The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson”) on board as showrunner and executive producer.

Here’s a first look at “Bill Nye Saves the World.”

