Bill Paxton Dead at 61: Emmy-Winning ‘Big Love’ and ‘Titanic’ Actor Passes Away From Surgical Complications

Bill Paxton, the Emmy-winning actor who led HBO’s long-running “Big Love” and starred in multiple blockbusters in the ’80s and ’90s, has passed away. Paxton, 61, died after complications from surgery, a family representative confirmed to PEOPLE.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” the representative said in a statement. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton had roles in a laundry list of classic blockbusters, including “Terminator,” “Aliens,” “Tombstone,” “Apollo 13,” “Twister,” and “Titanic,” as well as “Edge of Tomorrow.” His last film was James Ponsoldt’s “The Circle,” which also stars Emma Watson and Tom Hanks and will be released by STX April 28. He also had great turns in smaller acclaimed films, such as “Frailty” and “Nightcrawler.”

Most recently, he toplined the CBS series adaptation of “Training Day.” Other major TV roles included The History Channel miniseries “Texas Rising” and “Hatfields and McCoys” and ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” He received multiple Golden Globes nominations for two HBO roles, as Bill Henrickson in “Big Love” and as John Paul Vann in the biopic “A Bright Shining Lie.”

