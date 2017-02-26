You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Hollywood Remembers Bill Paxton

The actor has died at 61.

2 hours ago

American actor Bill Paxton poses for photographers during the MIPTV, International Television Programme Market, in Cannes, southern France.He presents the brand new, epic tv series "Texas RisingFrance Cannes MIPTV, Cannes, France

Bill Paxton in 2015

Cironneau/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Waking up to the news of a celebrity’s death is never a good way to start the day, especially one as talented as Bill Paxton. The actor has died at 61, and his colleagues in Hollywood have already taken to social media to remember the star of “Big Love,” “Aliens” and “Titanic,” among many others. By all accounts, Paxton was especially beloved by his peers.

James Cameron, who worked with the actor on several films, has released a statement:

“I’ve been reeling from this for the past half hour, trying to wrap my mind and heart around it. Bill leaves such a void. He and I were close friends for 36 years, since we met on the set of a Roger Corman ultra-low budget movie. He came in to work on set, and I slapped a paint brush in his hand and pointed to a wall, saying ‘Paint that!’ We quickly recognized the creative spark in each other and became fast friends.

“What followed was 36 years of making films together, helping develop each others projects, going on scuba diving trips together, watching each others kids growing up, even diving the Titanic wreck together in Russian subs. It was a friendship of laughter, adventure, love of cinema, and mutual respect. Bill wrote beautiful heartfelt and thoughtful letters, an anachronism in this age of digital shorthand. He took good care of his relationships with people, always caring and present for others. He was a good man, a great actor, and a creative dynamo.

“I hope that amid the gaudy din of Oscar night, people will take a moment to remember this wonderful man, not just for all the hours of joy he brought to us with his vivid screen presence, but for the great human that he was.

“The world is a lesser place for his passing, and I will profoundly miss him.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

