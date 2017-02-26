Hollywood Remembers Bill Paxton

The actor has died at 61.

Waking up to the news of a celebrity’s death is never a good way to start the day, especially one as talented as Bill Paxton. The actor has died at 61, and his colleagues in Hollywood have already taken to social media to remember the star of “Big Love,” “Aliens” and “Titanic,” among many others. By all accounts, Paxton was especially beloved by his peers.

James Cameron, who worked with the actor on several films, has released a statement:

“I’ve been reeling from this for the past half hour, trying to wrap my mind and heart around it. Bill leaves such a void. He and I were close friends for 36 years, since we met on the set of a Roger Corman ultra-low budget movie. He came in to work on set, and I slapped a paint brush in his hand and pointed to a wall, saying ‘Paint that!’ We quickly recognized the creative spark in each other and became fast friends. “What followed was 36 years of making films together, helping develop each others projects, going on scuba diving trips together, watching each others kids growing up, even diving the Titanic wreck together in Russian subs. It was a friendship of laughter, adventure, love of cinema, and mutual respect. Bill wrote beautiful heartfelt and thoughtful letters, an anachronism in this age of digital shorthand. He took good care of his relationships with people, always caring and present for others. He was a good man, a great actor, and a creative dynamo. “I hope that amid the gaudy din of Oscar night, people will take a moment to remember this wonderful man, not just for all the hours of joy he brought to us with his vivid screen presence, but for the great human that he was. “The world is a lesser place for his passing, and I will profoundly miss him.”

Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man… Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 26, 2017

Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing. My love to Bunny, James and Lydia. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

In his memory, on this Oscar Sunday, watch “One False Move” or “A Simple Plan” to see this lovely leading man, at his finest. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my ❤& support 2 u. #truelies pic.twitter.com/d4zleWdOrR — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 26, 2017

Crushing. #RIPBillPaxton A gr8 talent & spirit. His passion contributed so much 2 #Apollo13 & all his wrk. We’ll miss the hell out of U Bill https://t.co/j2Khv6fmCP — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) February 26, 2017

I am so saddened by Bill Paxton’s passing. Had the pleasure of meeting him a few times in recent years and he was truly the loveliest guy. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 26, 2017

What a lovely, warm and kind human. So sad to hear of Bill Paxton’s passing. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) February 26, 2017

Very sad to hear about Bill Paxton. His talent, enthusiasm and energy were unique. Our thoughts are with his family pic.twitter.com/W4IVuILHxv — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton was hands down one of the greatest guys that I have ever met. I feel lucky to have called him my friend. Bill, I love you. RIP. — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) February 26, 2017

Broken hearted our dearest Bill Paxton has passed – the 1st leading man I had the honor to write for. His trust and joy inspired me to grow. — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) February 26, 2017

Rest In Peace my sweet friend. pic.twitter.com/1QC7pzDZPz — Julie Benz (@juliebenz) February 26, 2017

You were a great friend to me, Bill. AND one of the finest actors to share a set with. Sending so much love to Bill Paxton’s family. — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) February 26, 2017

Couldn’t agree more. Bill was always smiling. He loved life and people and his job. Damn good at it too. My heart goes out his lovely family https://t.co/Ghefgu9gyr — Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) February 26, 2017

Bill was with his wife for 30 years. If that don’t tell ya sumthin…. Flights of angels sweet prince… — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) February 26, 2017

So sad about the passing of Bill Paxton. In film school, we went to the set of Weird Science & he was so nice to us. Such a wonderful guy. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 26, 2017

I met Bill Paxton because he was a classic movie lover. He & his wife were so kind and decent and interesting and this is just awful news. — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) February 26, 2017

