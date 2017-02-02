Billy Crystal and Daniel Stern Take Their ‘City Slickers’ Characters to ‘Westworld’ — Watch

Even Luke Hemsworth can't program Mitch and Phil to stop arguing.

A 90’s comedy classic meets the remake of a 70’s sci-fi cult hit in Funny Or Die’s latest exclusive, “City Slickers in Westworld.” In a premise so brilliant it’s a wonder no one thought of it earlier, Billy Crystal and Daniel Stern reprise their “City Slickers” roles to appear as hosts in “Westworld,” HBO’s hit sci-fi thriller series.

Directed by Ron Underwood, 1991’s “City Slickers” is a Western comedy about Mitch Robbins and Phil Berquist, two New York City yuppies who head out West to herd cattle. The movie was a major box-office success, and even earned Jack Palance an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1992.

In Funny Or Die’s re-imagining, Mitch and Phil are actually hosts at “Westworld,” a Western themed park stocked with humanoid robots, and their bickering has escalated to such heights that Mitch keeps shooting Phil. “Westworld” actors Luke Hemsworth and Ptolemy Slocum reprise their roles as Delos technicians in charge of programming the malfunctioning hosts.

Crystal’s bantering with Hemsworth, who is clearly a fan, is particularly fun to watch. When Crystal calls Hemsworth the “other Hemsworth brother,” he simply programs Crystal to slap himself in the face. Hemsworth doesn’t have much patience for Crystal’s jokes about how the lab looks like “the waiting room at the CIA, or the waiting room at CAA,” ordering him to “limit [his] witty affect.” Hijinks ensue, and Crystal and Stern not only earn laughs, but kudos for staying current.

Watch the full video below:

