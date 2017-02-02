Billy Zane and Rob Riggle Compete as Colonel Sanders in KFC’s Super Bowl Ads – Watch

It's Colonel vs. Colonel in KFC's game day commercials.

It’s Colonel vs. Colonel in the new Super Bowl commercial for KFC. For the first time ever, two Col. Sanders will appear on screen together during Sunday’s showdown.

Ahead of its television debut, KFC released a new promo in which Georgia Gold Colonel, portrayed by Billy Zane, promotes the company’s new Georgia Gold Chicken and gets interrupted – and almost tackled – by Kentucky Buckets Colonel, played by Rob Riggle.

The 15-second Super Bowl ad, set to debut in the fourth quarter, is the first time the company has aired a spot during the game itself. It previously unveiled a promo before the game and during a CBS live stream.

Additionally, KFC’s YouTube channel also has a handful of other teasers with the tagline “There can only be one at a time” and the date February 5. The longer clips shows both colonels arm wresting, playing rock, paper, scissors and sitting by a fireplace discussing if there is only one real colonel.

Riggle has been promoting KFC since September and throughout the 2016-2017 football season. Zane recently made his Sanders debut at the end of last month.

Check out all the new KFC ads below:

