‘Bitter Harvest’ Exclusive Clip: Love Conquers All in Max Irons’ Historical Drama — Watch

The George Mendeluk-directed drama hits theaters on February 24.

Set in 1930s Ukraine, George Mendeluk’s historical drama “Bitter Harvest” follows the story of young lovers Yuri (Max Irons) and Natalka (Samantha Barks), who fall victims to Stalin’s genocidal policies.

Yuri, a very talented young artist, will do anything — including enduring famine, imprisonment and torture — to save his childhood sweetheart from the Holodomor, the death-by-starvation program that killed millions of Ukrainians. What follows is a wrenching love story with some startling real world implications.

“Bitter Harvest” was filmed on location in Ukraine. Mendeluk co-wrote the screenplay with Richard Bachynsky-Hoover, based on Bachynsky-Hoover’s original story. Bachynsky-Hoover also serves as one of the executive producers of the film. The cast also includes Gary Oliver in the role Staling, Barry Pepper as Yaroslav, Tamer Hassan as Sergei, and Terence Stamp as Ivan.

“Bitter Harvest” will be released in theaters on February 24 by Roadside Attractions. Watch our exclusive clip below.

