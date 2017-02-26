‘Blame!’: Netflix’s Adaptation of Japanese Manga Cyberpunk Masterpiece Gets a New Trailer and Release Date — Watch

Tsutomu Nihei's beloved series makes its way to the streaming service on May 20.

Manga fans displeased by the changes made to “Ghost in the Shell” for this year’s live-action adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson (whom you may have noticed is not, in fact, Japanese) might have something to root for in “Blame!” Netflix has released the trailer for its take on Tsutomu Nihei’s beloved manga, which we’re assured has long been considered “visually impossible” to adapt. Watch below for a glimpse of how the streaming service fared.

Here’s the synopsis: “‘Blame!’ is set in the distant future where what’s left of the human race resides within the Megastructure, a vast and dangerous labyrinth that has grown wild and out of control. Thrown into this world is the mysterious Killy, a strange individual who is on a quest to bring civilization back from the brink of oblivion.”

First published between 1997 and 2003, the manga has made its way to the small screen courtesy of director Hiroyuki Seshita, who also directed “AJIN: Demi-Human.” “Blame!” will be available to stream globally on May 20.

