‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’: Bob Einstein Returns for More Abuse in the Season 9 Finale –Watch

Seinfeld gets another coffee in yet another car in the final episode of the show on Crackle before it heads to Netflix.

“It’s not so funny when it’s your mother” exclaims Bob Einstein (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), in the teaser trailer for the season finale of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”.

Einstein is the first guest to make a second appearance in the passenger seat for the Emmy-nominated series hosted by Jerry Seinfeld. The teaser starts off with Seinfeld surprising Einstein at his doorstep where he asks an important question regarding Kim Jong Un’s haircut (that poor barber). The pair are then shown driving to Los Angeles spots Urth Caffé and Bay Cities Italian Deli, in Seinfeld’s 2016 Acura NSX.

The recent PGA Award winner for Outstanding Digital Series (and winner of the two before that) is concluding its ninth and final season on Crackle before returning later this year on Netflix. As part of a multi-faceted deal with Seinfeld, Netflix will hold exclusive rights to the show along with two brand-new stand-up specials. In addition, Netflix will also get the 59 previous episodes that already had their first runs on Crackle. Guests this season have included Kristin Wiig, Christoph Waltz, Cedric The Entertainer, and Norm Macdonald.

The season finale will premiere Feb. 9 on Crackle.



