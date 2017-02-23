‘Bob’s Burgers Music Album’ Sneak Peek: Watch Teddy Unbox the Goodies (So to Speak) and Listen to Two Songs

The “Bob’s Burgers Music Album” is coming your way May 12, and it’s loaded up with more goodies than a Poutine on the Ritz Burger.
This is not the time to be modern and go the digital route for your music. Hell, even buying the CDs isn’t old-school enough. Instead, if you buy the the “Bob’s Burgers Music Album” deluxe limited-edition gift box, that comes with three LPs (in “condiment-colored” vinyl?!), a Bob’s Buskers seven-inch white vinyl LP, a hardbound lyric book (for those times you need to know more than just “Butts, Butts, Butts”), a sheet music collection, three original posters and a lot more. What is “more” you ask? Take a look at the unboxing video below featuring Teddy’s hairy arms and mumbly narration to see everything:
Of course, the two-CD album is still chockfull of “Bob’s Burgers” audio goodness, which amounts to 107 songs. That’s almost every song that’s ever been sung by one of the Belchers and the many guest stars, including Aziz Ansari, Sarah Silverman, Fred Armisen, Cyndi Lauper, and Carly Simon.
The album also includes five covers from the Bob’s Buskers series by St. Vincent, The National, Lapsley and Stephin Merritt of The Magnetic Fields.
Take a listen to the extended theme song below and “Bad Stuff Happens in the Bathroom”:
And check out the full track listing for the album:
>1. The Bob’s Burgers Theme Song
2. Lifting Up the Skirt of the Night
3. Butts, Butts, Butts
4. Theme from Banjo
5. Da Ding Ding
6. Pirates of Panache
7. Weekend at Mort’s
8. Sex Music
9. Wing Man
10. Taffy Butt
11. Getting Out of P.E.
12. Groping for Glory
13. Oil Spill
14. One Way or Another
15. The Prince of Persuasia
16. Bad Girls
17. You Got Beefsquatched
18. Milkin’ the Cow
19. Fun! Fun! Fun! Fun!
20. Parakeet in Your Hat
21. Kill the Turkey
22. The Diarrhea Song
23. Silent Love
24. Silent Muffler
25. The Harry Truman Song
26. Daddy / The Itsy Bitsy Stripper
27. Sex Sex Sex Sex Sex
28. You’re the Best
29. Mad Pooper
30. Buckle It Up
31. Love Mission
32. Two People
33. Can’t Get Enough (Of Your Woman Stuff)
34. Funky Finger
35. This Is Working
36. Baby Hold On
37. Electric Love
38. T-I-N-A
39. The Snake Song
40. Fracas Foam
41. The Kids Run the Restaurant
42. Coal Mine
43. Whisper in Your Eyes
44. I Wanna Hear Your Secrets
45. I’ve Got a Yum Yum
46. Rain, Rain, Flash, Flash
47. We’re Coming for Ya
48. Quicky Kiss It
49. Prankin’
50. Sneaky Pete
51. Gravy Boat
52. We Won the Talent Show
53. Derek Dematopolis
54. Not Bad for Havin’ Three Kids
55. Jingle in the Jungle
56. Slumber Party Fashion Show
57. It’s Not Magic It’s Tragic
58. The Fart Song
59. Hava Nagila
60. Equestranauts Theme
61. Nice Things Are Nice
62. Wharf of Wonder
63. Bad Things Are Bad
64. Die Hard / Working Girl Musical Medley
65. Work Hard or Die Trying, Girl
66. Jeff (Il Est Mort)
67. Your Best Friend
68. Finger on the Trigger (cover song)
69. Christmas Magic
70. Happy Crappy Place
71. Darryl’s Slow Jam
72. I’m Jimmy Jr. Pesto
73. The Sheriff Had a Piggy
74. Lipstick on His Pickup
75. I’ll Trade You These Tears / I Won’t Go Solo on You
76. Shimmy Tap
77. Date Night
78. Don’t You Love Cotton Candy
79. Jam with Darryl
80. His Name Is Lenny
81. I Don’t Need Music
82. I Want Some Burgers and Fries
83. BM in the PM
84. I’m Falling for Helen
85. 99 Red Balloons
86. It’s Called Fate (And It’s Great)
87. I Love You So Much (It’s Scary)
88. It’s Thanksgiving for Everybody
89. The Spirits of Christmas
90. The Nice-Capades
91. Amor por Favor (Me Llamo Tina)
92. It’s Valentine’s Day
93. Hot Ham and Cheese Day
94. Cease and Desist
95. Muse Dance
96. If You Love Something
97. Fart Stools (for the Gifted)
98. Do the Dirty Pigeon
99. Two Butted Goat
100. Butt Phone
101. Breaking Out
102. Mononucleosis
103. Just What I Needed
104. I Love Charades
105. I’m Tall Enough
106. Yat Dat Dat Da
107. Bad Stuff Happens in the Bathroom
108. Bad Girls (Bob’s Buskers)
109. Electric Love (Bob’s Buskers)
110. Sailors in Your Mouth (Bob’s Buskers)
111. Christmas Magic (Bob’s Buskers)
112. Bad Stuff Happens in the Bathroom (Bob’s Buskers)
The “Bob’s Burgers Music Album” from Sub Pop Records releases worldwide on May 12. “Bob’s Burgers” airs Sundays at 7:30 p.m. on FOX.
