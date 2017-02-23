‘Bob’s Burgers Music Album’ Sneak Peek: Watch Teddy Unbox the Goodies (So to Speak) and Listen to Two Songs

The massive track listing includes “Butts, Butts, Butts” and more.

The “Bob’s Burgers Music Album” is coming your way May 12, and it’s loaded up with more goodies than a Poutine on the Ritz Burger.

This is not the time to be modern and go the digital route for your music. Hell, even buying the CDs isn’t old-school enough. Instead, if you buy the the “Bob’s Burgers Music Album” deluxe limited-edition gift box, that comes with three LPs (in “condiment-colored” vinyl?!), a Bob’s Buskers seven-inch white vinyl LP, a hardbound lyric book (for those times you need to know more than just “Butts, Butts, Butts”), a sheet music collection, three original posters and a lot more. What is “more” you ask? Take a look at the unboxing video below featuring Teddy’s hairy arms and mumbly narration to see everything:

Of course, the two-CD album is still chockfull of “Bob’s Burgers” audio goodness, which amounts to 107 songs. That’s almost every song that’s ever been sung by one of the Belchers and the many guest stars, including Aziz Ansari, Sarah Silverman, Fred Armisen, Cyndi Lauper, and Carly Simon.

The album also includes five covers from the Bob’s Buskers series by St. Vincent, The National, Lapsley and Stephin Merritt of The Magnetic Fields.

Take a listen to the extended theme song below and “Bad Stuff Happens in the Bathroom”:

And check out the full track listing for the album:

>1. The Bob’s Burgers Theme Song

2. Lifting Up the Skirt of the Night

3. Butts, Butts, Butts

4. Theme from Banjo

5. Da Ding Ding

6. Pirates of Panache

7. Weekend at Mort’s

8. Sex Music

9. Wing Man

10. Taffy Butt

11. Getting Out of P.E.

12. Groping for Glory

13. Oil Spill

14. One Way or Another

15. The Prince of Persuasia

16. Bad Girls

17. You Got Beefsquatched

18. Milkin’ the Cow

19. Fun! Fun! Fun! Fun!

20. Parakeet in Your Hat

21. Kill the Turkey

22. The Diarrhea Song

23. Silent Love

24. Silent Muffler

25. The Harry Truman Song

26. Daddy / The Itsy Bitsy Stripper

27. Sex Sex Sex Sex Sex

28. You’re the Best

29. Mad Pooper

30. Buckle It Up

31. Love Mission

32. Two People

33. Can’t Get Enough (Of Your Woman Stuff)

34. Funky Finger

35. This Is Working

36. Baby Hold On

37. Electric Love

38. T-I-N-A

39. The Snake Song

40. Fracas Foam

41. The Kids Run the Restaurant

42. Coal Mine

43. Whisper in Your Eyes

44. I Wanna Hear Your Secrets

45. I’ve Got a Yum Yum

46. Rain, Rain, Flash, Flash

47. We’re Coming for Ya

48. Quicky Kiss It

49. Prankin’

50. Sneaky Pete

51. Gravy Boat

52. We Won the Talent Show

53. Derek Dematopolis

54. Not Bad for Havin’ Three Kids

55. Jingle in the Jungle

56. Slumber Party Fashion Show

57. It’s Not Magic It’s Tragic

58. The Fart Song

59. Hava Nagila

60. Equestranauts Theme

61. Nice Things Are Nice

62. Wharf of Wonder

63. Bad Things Are Bad

64. Die Hard / Working Girl Musical Medley

65. Work Hard or Die Trying, Girl

66. Jeff (Il Est Mort)

67. Your Best Friend

68. Finger on the Trigger (cover song)

69. Christmas Magic

70. Happy Crappy Place

71. Darryl’s Slow Jam

72. I’m Jimmy Jr. Pesto

73. The Sheriff Had a Piggy

74. Lipstick on His Pickup

75. I’ll Trade You These Tears / I Won’t Go Solo on You

76. Shimmy Tap

77. Date Night

78. Don’t You Love Cotton Candy

79. Jam with Darryl

80. His Name Is Lenny

81. I Don’t Need Music

82. I Want Some Burgers and Fries

83. BM in the PM

84. I’m Falling for Helen

85. 99 Red Balloons

86. It’s Called Fate (And It’s Great)

87. I Love You So Much (It’s Scary)

88. It’s Thanksgiving for Everybody

89. The Spirits of Christmas

90. The Nice-Capades

91. Amor por Favor (Me Llamo Tina)

92. It’s Valentine’s Day

93. Hot Ham and Cheese Day

94. Cease and Desist

95. Muse Dance

96. If You Love Something

97. Fart Stools (for the Gifted)

98. Do the Dirty Pigeon

99. Two Butted Goat

100. Butt Phone

101. Breaking Out

102. Mononucleosis

103. Just What I Needed

104. I Love Charades

105. I’m Tall Enough

106. Yat Dat Dat Da

107. Bad Stuff Happens in the Bathroom

108. Bad Girls (Bob’s Buskers)

109. Electric Love (Bob’s Buskers)

110. Sailors in Your Mouth (Bob’s Buskers)

111. Christmas Magic (Bob’s Buskers)

112. Bad Stuff Happens in the Bathroom (Bob’s Buskers)

The “Bob’s Burgers Music Album” from Sub Pop Records releases worldwide on May 12. “Bob’s Burgers” airs Sundays at 7:30 p.m. on FOX.

