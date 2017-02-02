‘Bokeh’ Trailer: Maika Monroe Stars in Sci-Fi Drama About The Last Couple on Earth

The film will have its world premiere this Friday, February 3, at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

In Geoffrey Orthwein and Andrew Sullivan’s new film “Bokeh,” a young American couple wake up to discover their world has completely changed during a romantic getaway in Iceland. After a flash of light shoots across the sky, the next day Jenai (Maika Monroe) and Riley (Matt O’Leary) discover that every person on earth has disappeared. As they struggle to survive, the mysterious event leads them to reconsider everything they know about themselves and start to wonder if perhaps they should leave too. Watch a trailer for the film below.

Monroe is best known for starring in David Robert Mitchell’s 2014 horror film “It Follows,” as well as her turns in “The Guest” and “Independence Day: Resurgence.” She’s set to star in many upcoming films including “Felt,” a biopic of FBI agent Mark Felt, a.k.a Deep Throat,” an adaptation of Nancy Pickard’s “The Scent of Rain and Lightening” and more. Meanwhile, Matt O’Leary is best known for playing Brain in Rian Johnson’s debut feature film “Brick,” along with appearances in “Live Free or Die Hard,” “The Lone Ranger,” “Time Lapse” and more.

“Bokeh” will have its world premiere on Friday, February 3 and 2 p.m. at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. It will also screen on Saturday, February 4 at 7:20 p.m. It will later open in theaters, on iTunes and On Demand on Friday, March 24, courtesy of Screen Media Films.

