Brie Larson Refused to Clap for Casey Affleck After Presenting Him with the Oscar for Best Actor

The actress has been a vocal advocate for sexual assault survivors.

Casey Affleck took home his very first Academy Award Sunday night, after winning Best Actor for his role of Lee Chandler in “Manchester by the Sea.” The actor had been a front-runner for the Oscar since the drama was screened at Sundance. However, Casey’s nomination sparked controversy following the renewed focus on two lawsuits against him alleging sexual harassment, both of which had been settled out of court.

Brie Larson, who presented the award to Affleck, did not appear to be happy at all when calling his name and even refused to clap for the actor. After handing him the statuette, the actress —who has been a vocal advocate for sexual assault survivors— stepped back and stood with her arms down.

This is not the first time the “Room” actress had to hand an award to Affleck this year. She also presented him with his Golden Globe in January with a similar lack of enthusiasm.

Larson’s reaction at the Oscars did not go unnoticed on social media, quickly becoming a talking point.

I feel you @brielarson for not celebrating Casey Affleck, a sexual abuser & harasser. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3x2AUTU3ih — Gilluis Pérez (@Gilluis_Perez) February 27, 2017

brie larson should've won best actress for each time she kept it together when she announced c*sey affl*ck for an award #Oscars — katia| 10 (@sgsanvrs) February 27, 2017

Brie Larson, who has been fighting against sexual assault, had to hand an award to, Casey Affleck, a sexual predator twice this year 🙃 pic.twitter.com/iwtObdI0wH — lyna (@barnesvans) February 27, 2017

