‘Bright’ Trailer: David Ayer’s New Netflix Movie Gives Will Smith a Sword

Your first look at Netflix's most ambitious original film yet. (Did we mention it has a giant sword?!)

Netflix may not have had any feature films in contention this year, but they still managed to make a splash on Oscars night.

As “Suicide Squad,” the last collaboration between director David Ayer and star Will Smith, won an award tonight, Netflix dropped our first look at their next project. “Bright,” which is set for release later this year, tells the story of a police officer (Smith) who has to face a nefarious invading force…with a SWORD.

Though this sneak peek puts Smith front and center, we also get our first glimpse at a very Galadriel-like Noomi Rapace and Joel Edgerton as a criminal Orc. Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez and Ike Barinholtz also co-star. This crime/fantasy mash-up comes courtesy of “Chronicle” writer Max Landis.

The film is part of a hefty upcoming 2017 slate of original films for Netflix, which also includes David Michôd’s “War Machine” (starring fellow former Ayer collaborator Brad Pitt), David Wain’s National Lampoon film “A Futile and Stupid Gesture” and Bong Joon-ho’s mysterious monster movie “Okja.”

They said an “Alien Nation” reboot with sci-fi Tolkien overtones would never work, but this movie supposes: maybe it can? See for yourself below.

