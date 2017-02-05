‘Brockmire’ Teaser: Hank Azaria’s New IFC Comedy Takes on the Super Bowl in Joe Buck Feud Clip

The show, which began as a Funny or Die video, premieres in April.

Seven years after debuting as a Funny or Die video, “Brockmire” is finally set to premiere as a half-hour comedy series. IFC has just released a new teaser for the show, which stars Hank Azaria as a baseball announcer who returns to the booth a decade after going through an on-air meltdown upon learning of his wife’s infidelity. The move is a downgrade, however, as the former MLB broadcaster is now working for the lowly Morristown Frackers. Watch below.

READ MORE: Watch The Super Bowl: Live Stream the Patriots Vs. Falcons Online for Free

The clip finds Brockmire speaking of the fraternity among baseball broadcasters, which he feels quite strongly about: “I can honestly say that I love each and every one of those guys…except Joe Buck,” he says. “That guy sucks.” Buck chimes in as well, calling Brockmire one of the biggest assholes he’s ever met.

READ MORE: ‘Other Space’: Watch Paul Feig’s Lost Sci-Fi Comedy Series

Amanda Peet and Tyrel Jackson Williams co-star in the show, which Azaria also co-executive produces. “Brockmire” premieres on IFC on April 5.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.