‘Bubbles’: Stop-Motion Film About Michael Jackson’s Chimp Being Developed by Taika Waititi and Dan Harmon

Waititi and Mark Gustafson will co-direct and Harmon will produce.

The story of Michael Jackson’s famous pet chimpanzee will come to the big screen in a stop-motion film titled “Bubbles.” According to Deadline, Taika Waititi and Mark Gustafson will co-direct Isaac Adamson’s Black List script, which will “be told in the vein of Starburns-produced ‘Anomalisa.’”

“It’s an idea that fascinates me and one I want to develop further,” Waititi expressed. “Most people know I’m a huge Michael Jackson fan, so the main thing for me is to make sure it’s respectful of him and his legacy. I’m not interested in making a biopic; I want to focus on telling a story that blends fact and fantasy, about an animal trying to make sense of the world.”

The “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” helmer added that the film is not about the King of Pop, because that’s “not a story for me to tell — or a story I’d be comfortable telling” and that it’s a “chimpanzee’s fascinating journey through the complex jungle of human life.”

“I think animation is the only way to approach a story like this. I really loved ‘Anomalisa’ because it was beautiful and authentic in its meditation on loneliness,” he added. “I’m really excited to be working with Dan Harmon and Starburns as we share similar sensibilities and want to tell human stories in unique and artistic ways.”

READ MORE: Watch: Michael Jackson Dazzles Like It’s 1979 in Epic Clip From Spike Lee’s ‘Off the Wall’ Doc

Andrew Kortschak and Walter Kortschak of End Cue will produce, along with Dan Harmon’s Starburns Industries. Executive producers are Adamson and Lee Stobby.

Waititi’s previous credits include the Oscar-nominated short film “Two Cars, One Night,” “Eagle vs. Shark” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” He’s currently directing “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Emmy-winning Gustafson is co-directing the animated film “Pinocchio” with Guillermo del Toro, and has also worked on “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “Claymation Easter.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.