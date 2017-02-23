‘Burning Sands’ Trailer: Gerard McMurray Explores the Brutality of Hazing in Upcoming Netflix Original — Watch

The film is available to stream next month.

Netflix had a busy Sundance. The streaming service left Park City with 14 different titles, some of which went into production and premiered at the festival as Netflix Originals. One of those is Gerard McMurray’s “Burning Sands,” which is available to stream next month. Watch the trailer below.

READ MORE: ‘Burning Sands’ Review: Hazing Drama Is Gripping, If Difficult to Stomach — Sundance 2017

McMurray’s semi-autobiographical debut feature takes place at a fictional Historically Black College, where a group of new students find themselves subjected to brutal hazing rituals as part of their initiation into a fraternity. One of them (Trevor Jackson) is torn as to whether he should continue with the process or speak out about its cruelty.

READ MORE: New to Netflix in March: ‘The Discovery,’ ‘Burning Sands’ and More Sundance Offerings

Alfre Woodard, Steve Harris, Tosin Cole, DeRon Horton and Trevante Rhodes co-star in the film. “Burning Sands” will be available to stream on Netflix starting March 10.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.