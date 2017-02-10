‘Call Me By Your Name’ Clip: Armie Hammer Receives a Warm Welcome From Timothée Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino’s Drama

The film was a Sundance sensation and earned rave reviews. It will next screen at the Berlinale.

After receiving critical acclaim at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Luca Guadagnino’s Italian masterpiece, “Call Me by Your Name,” will screen at Berlinale. Based on André Aciman’s beloved 2007 novel of the same name, the drama chronicles a romance between a 17-year old boy and a handsome American intern who is staying at his parents’ cliffside mansion on the Italian Riviera.

In a new clip shared by Berlinale’s website, audiences witness the young man, Elio’s (Timothée Chalamet), first interaction with Oliver (Armie Hammer). Oliver is seen arriving to the Perlman estate and greeted by Mr. Perlman (Michael Stuhlbarg) and his wife. Elio is then called down and takes Oliver’s bags to his room.

In the beginning Elio is somewhat distant towards Oliver until then the two begin to spend more time together. Per the website’s film description, “Elio begins to make tentative overtures towards Oliver that become increasingly intimate – even if, as Oliver says, ‘one can’t talk about such things.'”

“Call Me by Your Name” is co-written by Guadagnino, James Ivory and Walter Fasano and also co-stars Amira Casar, Esther Garrel and Victoire Du Bois.

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote in his A review, “[Guadagnino] stays attuned to the raw energy of trying to feel someone out without touching them, of what it’s like to live through that one magical summer where the weather is the only part of your world that doesn’t change every day.”

Guadagnino is best known for his film “Io sono l’amore” (“I am Love”), which premiered at Venice and was nominated for a Golden Globe. He’s also directed “The Protagonists,” “Melissa P.,” “A Bigger Splash” and is set to direct the “Suspiria” remake.

Check out the new clip below.

