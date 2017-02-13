Watch: Luca Guadagnino, Armie Hammer and More Discuss ‘Call Me By Your Name’ at Live Berlinale Press Conference

The film recently bowed at Sundance to overwhelming acclaim, and Sony Pictures Classics will release it later this fall.

Starting today at 8:50AM ET/5:50AM PT, you can watch a live stream of the Berlinale press conference featuring the cast and crew of “Call Me By Your Name.” Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is expected to attend the conference, as well as cast members including Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg.

The film recently bowed at Sundance to overwhelming acclaim, and Sony Pictures Classics will release it later this fall.

Per the film’s official synopsis, “It’s the hot, sun-drenched summer of 1983 and Elio is at his parents’ country seat in northern Italy. The 17-year-old idles away the time listening to music, reading books and swimming until one day his father’s new American assistant arrives at their large villa. Oliver is charming and, like Elio, has Jewish roots; he is also young, self-confident and good-looking. At first Elio is somewhat cold and distant towards the young man but before long the two begin going out together on excursions. Elio begins to make tentative overtures towards Oliver that become increasingly intimate – even if, as Oliver says, ‘one can’t talk about such things’. As the short summer progresses, the pair’s mutual attraction grows more intense.”

The Berlinale adds, “Director Luca Guadagnino co-wrote the screenplay – which is based on the novel of the same name by André Aciman – with US director James Ivory and Walter Fasano. Guadagnino transposes the memories of the book’s first-person narrator Elio into quietly atmospheric images. Besides the two main characters of this unexpected coming-out story (played by Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer) the film also boasts a third leading role in the shape of the seductive landscape.”

You can find the full list of live stream options for the run of the festival right here, and check out the live stream for today’s press conference below.

The Berlin International Film Festival runs from January 9 – 19, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

