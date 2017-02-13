‘Carpool Karaoke’ Series Teaser: Will Smith, Shaq, Billy Eichner & More in James Corden’s Hot Seat — Watch

The late night segment will have its own series on Apple Music.

Started from the bottom, now he’s on Apple Music.

The late night segment from “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that became a viral video sensation, “Carpool Karaoke,” will get its own series on Apple Music. A new preview of the series aired during the Grammy Awards and teases a few of the 16 celebrity pairings that will be riding along with Corden. The silly but addictive show puts celebrities in a car with Corden as they sing their favorite tunes from their personal playlists.

What was first just another late night segment, “Carpool Karaoke” rocketed Corden to international fame when a he hosted Adele belting out her hit song, “Hello,” while Corden drove her around London. That video has been viewed over 148 million times on YouTube as of February, 2017. Another popular segment featured then-First Lady Michelle Obama singing Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, and Missy Elliott with Corden.

READ MORE: John Oliver Will Air Educational Ads During Morning News Shows Aimed At Donald Trump

The Apple Music series does not have a release date yet, but has announced guests such as Will Smith, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, Jeff Gordon, John Cena, and Shaquille O’Neal.

“Carpool Karaoke” is produced by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73. James Corden and Ben Winston serve as co-creators and executive producers along with executive producer and showrunner Eric Pankowski.

Check out the new trailer below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.