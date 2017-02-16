‘Carrie Pilby’ Trailer: Bel Powley Takes On Another Offbeat YA Heroine With New Adaptation — Watch

The indie drama screened at TIFF last year and will have a limited release on March 31.

The first official international trailer for “Carrie Pilby” has been released. Following her 2015 big screen breakout, “The Diary of a Teenage Girl,” and the subsequent “A Royal Night Out,” Bel Powley returns with yet one more unconventional young adult role. The indie drama is an adaptation of Caren Lissner’s 2010 coming-of-age novel of the same name.

In the film, Powley plays the eponymous Carrie Pilby, an extremely intelligent young woman, who, at age 19, speaks seven languages and has already graduated from Harvard. However, she doesn’t have any friends or a boyfriend, and has “a reputation for being a bit of a hermit.” But all that is about to change, as her therapist makes her create a list of goals that include making a friend and going on a date before the end of the year.

The film, which marks Susan Johnson’s directorial debut, premiered last year at the Toronto International Film Festival. The rest of the very charming cast includes Jason Ritter, Gabriel Bryne, Nathan Lane, Vanessa Bayer, Colin O’Donoghue, and William Moseley.

“Carrie Pilby” will have a limited release on March 31, before being released through video on demand on April 4.

