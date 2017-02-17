Cary Fukunaga Nears Deal to Direct Atomic Bomb Drama ‘Shockwave’

The Universal and Working Title production will be written by "Drive" writer Hossein Amini.

Cary Fukunaga is in talks to direct “Shockwave: Countdown to Hiroshima,” an adaptation of Stephen Walker’s 2005 book about the dropping of the first atomic bomb. Working Title and Universal will produce the film, THR reports.

Screenwriter Hossein Amini, who wrote “Drive,” “Snow White and the Huntsman” and “47 Ronin” will write the script for the film. The book “Shockwave” focuses on the three weeks leading up to August 6, 1945, the day the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima during World War II. The story is told from the perspective of the scientists who worked on the bomb, pilots in the war, and Japanese victims.

Erik Baiers, executive vice president of production at Universal, will oversee the project.

Fukunaga has been attached to a number of projects following the release of his 2015 Netflix film “Beasts of No Nation,” not all of which have come to fruition. The director’s next project for the streaming giant, “Maniac” will star Jonah Hill and Emma Stone and is set to start shooting August 15 in New York. The 10-episode fantasy drama series is based on a 2014 Norwegian series of the same name and follows two characters in a mental hospital who escape into their own fantasy worlds.

