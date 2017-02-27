Casey Affleck is ‘Appalled’ After Finding Out His Production Company Donated to Trump’s Transition Team

According to a report, The Affleck/Middleton Project donated $5,000 to the presidential transition effort.

According to a report by The Center for Public Integrity, Casey Affleck’s film and television production company, The Affleck/Middleton Project, donated $5,000 to Donald Trump’s presidential transition efforts, which raised about $6.5 million in private contributions. However, in a statement to BuzzFeed News, the actor/producer said he is in dismay and was not aware of the donation.

“I am appalled that a donation may have been made in my company’s name by someone I work with,” Affleck said. “I had no knowledge of it, was never asked, and never would have authorized it. I will get to the bottom of it. The policies of the Trump administration, and the values they represent, are antithetical to everything I believe in.”

Affleck has been a very vocal critic of Trump both during the presidential campaign and after the elections. Even as recent as Saturday night’s Independent Spirit Awards, Affleck criticized the Trump administration when picking up his Best Male Lead for “Manchester by the Sea.” “The policies of this administration are abhorrent and they won’t last. They’re really un-American,” the actor said.

The Affleck/Middleton Project was founded in 2014 by Affleck and producer John Powers Middleton. While Affleck opposes the President’s policies, his business partner is a known supporter of the Republican Party, who reportedly donated $220,000 to pro-Trump super-pac.

