‘Castle Rock’: Stephen King-J.J. Abrams Anthology Series Gets 10-Episode Order at Hulu

Production will begin later this year on the series that will also boast executive producers/writers from “Manhattan.”

Hulu is slowly unwrapping the mystery of “Castle Rock.”

Days after the streaming service released a teaser trailer for the anthology series by Stephen King and J.J. Abrams, it was announced that it has ordered a 10-episode first season. Hulu previously worked with the duo on the time-travel series “11.22.63,” based on King’s novel.

Hulu will team up with Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television on the project, along with executive producers/writer Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, both of whom worked on WGN America’s since-canceled “Manhattan.”

Set in Stephen King’s fictional town in Maine, “Castle Rock” is an original suspense/thriller that explores themes and worlds from the entire King multiverse. The stories will also be adjacent to some of his most iconic stories — such as “The Body,” “Cujo,” and “Needful Things” — so we’re expecting plenty of Easter eggs.

