‘Castle Rock’ Teaser Trailer: Stephen King and J.J. Abrams Team for Hulu Anthology Series

Stephen King and J.J. Abrams thrilled genre fans in 2016 with the well-received time travel miniseries “11.22.63,” and the pop culture titans are headed back to Hulu with the mysterious new anthology series “Castle Rock.” Though the teaser is a literal flyover of Maine, reminiscing some of King’s best-known titles, the show itself will focus on the most notorious characters from Castle Rock, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The town of Castle Rock looms large in the King universe, appearing as a location in novels such as “The Dead Zone,” “Cujo,” “The Dark Half” and “Needful Things.” Few other details about the show — including premiere date and episode count — are known at this time.

Abrams’ last major television production credit was on HBO’s “Westworld,” and he’s working on several projects slated for 2017, including being a producer on the upcoming film “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” King most recently published “End of Watch” in 2016, and is currently writing a new book about a women’s prison with his son, Owen King. Three other King adaptations are coming out this year as well: a “Dark Tower” film headed to theatres this summer, an “It” remake opening in fall, and a television adaptation of “The Mist.”

