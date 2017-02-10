‘Castlevania’ TV Series in Development at Netflix

"Iron Man 3" scribe, Warren Ellis, wrote the first season.

This week, Netflix made of slew of announcements regarding their new and returning shows. Among the original series that are on its 2017 slate is a miniseries based on the Konami video game “Castlevania.”

The streaming service didn’t reveal any specific details, but according to Polygon and IMBD, Warren Ellis, known for writing “Iron Man 3” and “Red,” wrote the first season.

Producing the series is “Dredd” producer Adi Shankar, who wrote on Facebook, “I’m producing a super violent ‘Castlevania’ miniseries with my homies Fred Seibert and Kevin Klonde. It’s going to be dark, satirical, and after a decade of propaganda it will flip the vampire sub-genre on its head.”

Additionally, animator Michael Hirsh, whose studio Wow Unlimited Media is producing the series with Netflix, told the Globe and Mail that “Castlevania” is targeted towards a younger audience and his studio hopes to create “platforms that focus on youth.”

“Castlevania” was first released in 1986 and is a series of dark fantasy video games that center on the Belmont family, a clan of vampire hunters and their fight with the legendary Dracula. According to a description on IMDB, it will follow Simon Belmont, “a great descendant of legendary vampire hunters. Simon must enter Dracula’s horrific castle known as ‘Castlevania’ and defeat his ancient adversary once and for all.”

Netflix is planning to release “Castlevania Season 1, Part 1” this year.

