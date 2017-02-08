‘Catastrophe’ Season 3 Teaser: Rob and Sharon Get Raunchy in Cute Clip — Watch

Amazon also revealed the release date of the third installment.

Amazon has released the teaser for season three of its original comedy series “Catastrophe.” In the clip, creators, writers and stars Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney answer questions about each other, such as who takes longer in the shower, who has the biggest potty mouth and what their favorite curse words are. Their answers are hilarious. Furthermore, the release date is revealed: The six-episode third season of “Catastrophe” will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on April 28.

The comedy follows a Boston ad exec Rob (Delaney) and an Irish schoolteacher Sharon (Horgan) who lives in the UK. While he is in London on business, the two have a weeklong fling that results in her getting pregnant. When Rob moves to the UK to be there for the mother of his unborn child, they are faced with a culture clash and the realization that they don’t know anything about each other.

We are yet to see how the production deals with the loss of recurring cast member Carrie Fisher, who died on December 27 after returning to the United States from shooting the show in London. Fisher played Rob’s mom, who was not too happy about her son moving overseas.

“I revered Carrie until I met her, then I loved her,” wrote Rob about Fisher. Check out the teaser for season 3 of “Catastrophe” below.

