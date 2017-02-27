Celebrities Read Mean Tweets Oscar Edition

Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling, Samuel L. Jackson and more read some of the meanest tweets about Hollywood stars aloud during the Academy Awards.

Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel brought one of his signature comedic bits from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday by having celebrities read mean tweets aloud written by some of their biggest haters.

Here are some of the actors who gave internet trolls a much larger audience than they ever expected.

Natalie Portman

“I feel like if you went to lunch with Natalie Portman she would only order a hot tea with lemon and maybe some toast not an entree tho.”

“Oh look at me…I’m Ryan Gosling. I have perfect bone structure and kind eyes. go **** yourself Ryan Gosling.”

Samuel L. Jackson

“Samuel L. Jackson has resting fart face.”

Jessica Chastain

“I’m going to white balance my TV on Jessica Chastain’s chest. #Oscars”

Felicity Jones

“Are we all just ignoring the fact that Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones have the same face?”

Eddie Redmayne

“Dear Eddie Redmayne I hate your stinking guts you make me vomit you’re the scum between my toes.”

Whoopi Goldberg

“Tanner raised his arms and my dad looks at his armpit hair and says “YOU LOOK LIKE YOU HAVE WHOOPI GOLDBERG IN A HEADLOCK.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Lin-Manuel Miranda looks like he’s getting A 1996 NBC sitcom with his haircut.”

Casey Affleck

“Casey Affleck is the real life version of Billy Bob Thornton’s character is Sling Blade.”

For the full list of Mean Tweets, check out the video below.