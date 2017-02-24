Cesar Awards 2017: Full Winners List — Updating Live

Before Hollywood takes the spotlight this weekend, the film world turns its eyes to France for the annual Cesar Awards. Presented by the French Academy, this year’s nominees represent a distinct blend of international favorites, festival standouts and homegrown hits.
Paul Verhoeven’s “Elle” leads this year’s nominees, scoring 11 nominations for Verhoeven as Best Director, lead actress Isabelle Huppert, Best Adapted Screenplay and a trio of other acting awards.
READ MORE: ‘Elle,’ Isabelle Huppert, Xavier Dolan Nominated in France’s Cesar Awards
We’ll update the evening’s winners as they come in from Paris’ Salle Pleyel. A full list of nominees is below, with winners bolded in each category:
Best Film
Divines
Elle
The Innocents
From the Land of the Moon
Victoria
Best Director
Houda Benyamina for Divines
Paul Verhoeven for Elle
Francois Ozon for Frantz
Anne Fontaine for The Innocents
Xavier Dolan for It’s Only the End of the World
Bruno Dumont for Slack Bay
Nicole Garcia for From the Land of the Moon
Best Actress
Judith Chemla for A Woman’s Life
Marion Cotillard for From the Land of the Moon
Virginie Efira for Victoria
Marina Fois for Faultless
Isabelle Huppert for Elle
Sidse Babett Knudsen for 150 Milligrams
Best Actor
Francois Cluzet for Irreplaceable
Pierre Deladonchamps for The Son of John
Nicolas Duvauchelle for A Decent Man
Fabrice Luchini for Slack Bay
Omar Sy for Chocolat
Gaspard Ulliel for It’s Only the End of the World
Best Supporting Actress
Nathalie Baye for It’s Only the End of the World
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi for Slack Bay
Anne Consigny for Elle
Deborah Lukumuena for Divines
Melanie Thierry for The Dancer
Best Supporting Actor
Gabriel Arcand for The Son of John
Vincent Cassel for It’s Only the End of the World
Vincent Lacoste for Victoria
Laurent Lafitte for Elle
Melvil Poupad for Victoria
James Thierree for Chocolat
Best New Actress
Paula Beer for Frantz
Oulaya Amamra for Divines
Lily-Rose Depp for The Dancer
Noemie Merlant for Heaven Will Wait
Raph for Slack Bay
Best New Actor
Jonas Bloquet for Elle
Damien Bonnard for Staying Vertical
Niels Schneider for Dark Inclusion
Corentin Fila for Being 17
Kacey Mottet Klein for Being 17
Best Foreign Film
Aquarius by Kleber Mendonca Filho (Portugal)
Graduation by Cristian Mungiu (Romania)
The Unknown Girl by The Dardenne Brothers (Belgium)
Manchester by the Sea by Kenneth Lonergan (United States)
I, Daniel Blake by Ken Loach (United Kingdom)
Toni Erdmann by Maren Ade (Germany)
Best Original Screenplay
Romain Compingt, Houda Benyamina and Malik Rumeau for Divines
Solveig Anspach, Jean-Luc Gaget for The Aquatic Effect
Sabrina Karine, Alice Vial, Pascal Bonitzer and Anne Fontaine for The Innocents
Bruno Dumont for Slack Bay
Justine Triet for Victoria
Best Adapted Screenplay
David Birke for Elle
Severine Bosschem, Emmanuelle Bercot for 150 Milligrams
Francois Ozon for Frantz
Celine Sciamma for My Life as a Zucchini
Nicole Garcia, Jacquest Fieschi for From the Land of the Moon
Katell Quillevere, Gille Taurand for Heal the Living
Best Documentary Film
Derniers Nouvelles du Cosmos by Julie Bertucelli
Fire at Sea by Gianfranco Rosi
Thanks Boss! by Francois Ruffin
Swagger by Olivier Babinet
Journey Through French Cinema by Bertrand Tavernier
Best First Film
The Fabulous Patars by Sophie Reine
The Dancer by Stephanie di Guisto
Dark Inclusion by Arthur Harari
Divines by Houda Benyamina
Rosalie Blum by Julien Rappeneau
Best Original Score
Gabriel Yared for Chocolat
Ibrahim Maalouf for In the Forests of Siberia
Anne Dudley for Elle
Philippe Romi for Frantz
Sophie Hunger for My Life as a Zucchini
Best Sound
Brigitte Taillandier, Vincent Guillon, Stephane Thiebaut for Chocolat
Jean-Paul Mugel, Alexis Place, Cyril Holtz, Damie Lazzerini for Elle
Martin Boissau, Benoit Gargonne, Jean-Paul Hurier for Frantz
Marc Engles, Fred Demolder, Sylvain Rety, Jean-Paul Hurier for The Odyssey
Jean-Pirre Duret, Sylvain Malbrant, Jean-Pierre Laforce for From the Land of the Moon
Best Editing
Loic Lallemand, Vincent Tricon for Divines
Job Ter Burg for Elle
Laure Gardette for Frantz
Xavier Dolan for It’s Only the End of the World
Simon Jacquet for From the Land of the Moon
Best Cinematography
Stephane Fontaine for Elle
Pascal Marti for Frantz
Caroline Champetier for The Innocents
Guillaume Deffontaines for Slack Bay
Christophe Beaucarne for From the Land of the Moon
Best Costumes
Pascaline Chavanne for Frantz
Catherine Leterrier for From the Land of the Moon
Anais Romand for The Dancer
Alexander Charles for Slack Bay
Madeline Fontain for A Woman’s Life
Best Animated Film
The Girl Without Hands
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Best Animated Short Film
Cafe Froid
Celui Qui a Deux Ames
Journal Anime
Peripheria
Best Short Film
After Suzanne
Au Bruit des Clochettes
Chasse Royale
Mamans
Vers la Tendresse
