Cesar Awards 2017: Full Winners List — Updating Live

International favorites "Elle," "Divines" and "Frantz" lead the way among this year's nominees for France's top film prize.

Before Hollywood takes the spotlight this weekend, the film world turns its eyes to France for the annual Cesar Awards. Presented by the French Academy, this year’s nominees represent a distinct blend of international favorites, festival standouts and homegrown hits.

Paul Verhoeven’s “Elle” leads this year’s nominees, scoring 11 nominations for Verhoeven as Best Director, lead actress Isabelle Huppert, Best Adapted Screenplay and a trio of other acting awards.

We’ll update the evening’s winners as they come in from Paris’ Salle Pleyel. A full list of nominees is below, with winners bolded in each category:

Best Film

Divines

Elle

Frantz

The Innocents

Slack Bay

From the Land of the Moon

Victoria



Best Director

Houda Benyamina for Divines

Paul Verhoeven for Elle

Francois Ozon for Frantz

Anne Fontaine for The Innocents

Xavier Dolan for It’s Only the End of the World

Bruno Dumont for Slack Bay

Nicole Garcia for From the Land of the Moon

Best Actress

Judith Chemla for A Woman’s Life

Marion Cotillard for From the Land of the Moon

Virginie Efira for Victoria

Marina Fois for Faultless

Isabelle Huppert for Elle

Sidse Babett Knudsen for 150 Milligrams

Best Actor

Francois Cluzet for Irreplaceable

Pierre Deladonchamps for The Son of John

Nicolas Duvauchelle for A Decent Man

Fabrice Luchini for Slack Bay

Omar Sy for Chocolat

Gaspard Ulliel for It’s Only the End of the World

Best Supporting Actress

Nathalie Baye for It’s Only the End of the World

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi for Slack Bay

Anne Consigny for Elle

Deborah Lukumuena for Divines

Melanie Thierry for The Dancer

Best Supporting Actor

Gabriel Arcand for The Son of John

Vincent Cassel for It’s Only the End of the World

Vincent Lacoste for Victoria

Laurent Lafitte for Elle

Melvil Poupad for Victoria

James Thierree for Chocolat

Best New Actress

Paula Beer for Frantz

Oulaya Amamra for Divines

Lily-Rose Depp for The Dancer

Noemie Merlant for Heaven Will Wait

Raph for Slack Bay

Best New Actor

Jonas Bloquet for Elle

Damien Bonnard for Staying Vertical

Niels Schneider for Dark Inclusion

Corentin Fila for Being 17

Kacey Mottet Klein for Being 17

Best Foreign Film

Aquarius by Kleber Mendonca Filho (Portugal)

Graduation by Cristian Mungiu (Romania)

The Unknown Girl by The Dardenne Brothers (Belgium)

Manchester by the Sea by Kenneth Lonergan (United States)

I, Daniel Blake by Ken Loach (United Kingdom)

Toni Erdmann by Maren Ade (Germany)

Best Original Screenplay

Romain Compingt, Houda Benyamina and Malik Rumeau for Divines

Solveig Anspach, Jean-Luc Gaget for The Aquatic Effect

Sabrina Karine, Alice Vial, Pascal Bonitzer and Anne Fontaine for The Innocents

Bruno Dumont for Slack Bay

Justine Triet for Victoria

Best Adapted Screenplay

David Birke for Elle

Severine Bosschem, Emmanuelle Bercot for 150 Milligrams

Francois Ozon for Frantz

Celine Sciamma for My Life as a Zucchini

Nicole Garcia, Jacquest Fieschi for From the Land of the Moon

Katell Quillevere, Gille Taurand for Heal the Living

Best Documentary Film

Derniers Nouvelles du Cosmos by Julie Bertucelli

Fire at Sea by Gianfranco Rosi

Thanks Boss! by Francois Ruffin

Swagger by Olivier Babinet

Journey Through French Cinema by Bertrand Tavernier

Best First Film

The Fabulous Patars by Sophie Reine

The Dancer by Stephanie di Guisto

Dark Inclusion by Arthur Harari

Divines by Houda Benyamina

Rosalie Blum by Julien Rappeneau

Best Original Score

Gabriel Yared for Chocolat

Ibrahim Maalouf for In the Forests of Siberia

Anne Dudley for Elle

Philippe Romi for Frantz

Sophie Hunger for My Life as a Zucchini

Best Sound

Brigitte Taillandier, Vincent Guillon, Stephane Thiebaut for Chocolat

Jean-Paul Mugel, Alexis Place, Cyril Holtz, Damie Lazzerini for Elle

Martin Boissau, Benoit Gargonne, Jean-Paul Hurier for Frantz

Marc Engles, Fred Demolder, Sylvain Rety, Jean-Paul Hurier for The Odyssey

Jean-Pirre Duret, Sylvain Malbrant, Jean-Pierre Laforce for From the Land of the Moon

Best Editing

Loic Lallemand, Vincent Tricon for Divines

Job Ter Burg for Elle

Laure Gardette for Frantz

Xavier Dolan for It’s Only the End of the World

Simon Jacquet for From the Land of the Moon

Best Cinematography

Stephane Fontaine for Elle

Pascal Marti for Frantz

Caroline Champetier for The Innocents

Guillaume Deffontaines for Slack Bay

Christophe Beaucarne for From the Land of the Moon

Best Costumes

Pascaline Chavanne for Frantz

Catherine Leterrier for From the Land of the Moon

Anais Romand for The Dancer

Alexander Charles for Slack Bay

Madeline Fontain for A Woman’s Life

Best Animated Film

The Girl Without Hands

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Best Animated Short Film

Cafe Froid

Celui Qui a Deux Ames

Journal Anime

Peripheria

Best Short Film

After Suzanne

Au Bruit des Clochettes

Chasse Royale

Mamans

Vers la Tendresse

