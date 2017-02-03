‘Chapter & Verse’ Exclusive Clip: A Reformed Gang Leader Re-Enters a Changed Harlem After a Lengthy Prison Sentence

The film opens today, February 3 in New York and will expand to more cities in the coming weeks.

Jamal Joseph’s “Chapter & Verse” first premiered at the Urbanworld Film Festival in 2015 and now the redemption drama finally hits New York theaters today.

The film follows reformed gang leader Lance Ingram (Daniel Beaty) who re-enters Harlem after serving a ten-year prison sentence. Unable to find employment that will allow him to use the technological skills he gained in prison, he’s forced to take a job delivering for a food pantry. There, Lance befriends Ms. Maddy (Loretta Devine), a spirited grandmother, and soon he assumes responsibility for her 15-year-old grandson Ty, a promising student pulled into a dangerous street gang. The film co-stars Omari Hardwick (“Power”), Marc John Jefferies (“Treme”), Justin Martin (“Flight”), Gary Perez (“Crooklyn”) and more. Watch an exclusive clip below.

This is Joseph’s second feature film following the 2006 basketball drama “30 Days.” He is a Professor of Professional Practice at Columbia University’s Graduate Film Program, as well as the Executive Artistic Director of the New Heritage Theater and Films and the Founder of the Impact Repertory Youth Theater of Harlem.

“Chapter & Verse” will open at MIST Harlem in New York on Friday, February 3. It will then open at AMC Empire 25 in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago on February 10, with additional cities to follow in the coming weeks, courtesy of Paladin.

