‘Chelsea’ Renewed: Chelsea Handler’s Netflix Talk Show Changes Format for Season 2

The show, which will now air weekly, returns in April.

“Chelsea,” the imaginatively titled talk show hosted by Chelsea Handler, is officially returning to Netflix for a second season. This new batch of episodes will bring with it a change in format, as the series will now be an hour long and feature more in-depth interviews and dinner parties as well as extensive field pieces.

The show, which aired 90 episodes between May and December of last year, is also switching to a weekly format; that’s quite a change, as the first season aired three nights a week (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday). Handler celebrated the news with a video in which she shares the particulars before running, and then intentionally falling, into the snow.

“Chelsea” is only part of Handler’s association with Netflix: She has also produced the four-episode documentary series “Chelsea Does” and the stand-up special “Uganda Be Kidding Me: Live” for the streaming service.” Season two of “Chelsea” premieres on April 14.

