‘Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins’ Trailer: The ‘Bellflower’ Team Returns with a Video Game–Inspired Fable

Coatwolf Productions will release the film this summer.

Six years after making their mark at Sundance with “Bellflower,” the Coatwolf Productions team is back with the video game–inspired “Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins.” Written/directed by Jonathan Keevil and starring Evan Glodell (who wrote, directed and starred in “Bellflower”), the film looks even more manic than its predecessor. Watch the film’s first trailer below.

Should you have trouble discerning the plot, here’s the synopsis: “The Syndicate, an evil gang bent on world domination, summons a secret weapon from the heavens and breaks the long-standing truce with the San Diego family by kidnapping their sister and cutting off the town’s supply of Tatsui Power-Up Drinks. Now Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins must decide whether to fight — risking their lives, family and the future of Flat Earth — or surrender their land to save their sister.”

David Arquette, Tyler Dawson and Olivia Taylor Dudley co-star in the film, which also features MMA fighters Don Frye and Josh Barnett. Coatwolf is set to release “Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins” this summer.

