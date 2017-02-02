Clive Barker and Project Greenlight Will Help a Contest Winner Develop a $300,000 Horror Movie

The contest begins on February 13.

Clive Barker knows a thing or two about the horror genre, so it should come as good news to aspiring filmmakers that the “Hellraiser” and “Candyman” author is partnering with Project Greenlight Digital Studios to help one lucky novitiate develop a horror film. Horror hopefuls can submit pitches for an original movie, and the winner will receive the princely sum of $300,000 to make their dream a reality.

“When I was looking for financing while making ‘Hellraiser,’ I wish there was a studio like Project Greenlight Digital Studios behind me,” Barker tells the Hollywood Reporter of the new initiative, dubbed Reel Fear. “Teaming up with Adaptive Studios and Shudder is a wonderful opportunity to support emerging filmmakers in finding the new horror icon. This is also a great chance to scare and entertain audiences at the same time.”

Between February 13 and March 17, interested parties can submit their concept to the Project Greenlight website. 10 semifinalists will be voted on by both the public and a judging panel, with the winner of the audience vote advancing alongside four selected by the judges; those five will then receive funding to film one short scene, and whoever fares best gets to develop his or her project under the guidance of Barker, who will executive produce. Anyone interested in raising hell should read the full scoop at THR.

