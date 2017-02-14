Colbert Inserts Trump Advisor Stephen Miller Into ‘Game of Thrones’ & ‘Stranger Things’ — Watch

In a new video, Colbert takes Miller up on his offer to "go on any show, anywhere, anytime" to discuss unproven claims of voter fraud.

Don’t make promises you aren’t prepared to keep, Stephen Miller.

When Trump’s senior policy advisor offered “to go on any show, anywhere, anytime” to discuss the administration’s unproven claims of election fraud, Stephen Colbert took him up on it. In a new video released by “The Late Show,” Miller’s face has been edited into various popular television shows, specifically the more gruesome ones.

The video opens with Miller’s unedited mug saying forcefully, “You have people that have no right to vote in this country, registered to vote, canceling out the franchise of lawful citizens of this country. That’s the story we should be talking about, and I’m prepared to go on any show, anywhere, anytime, and repeat it.”

It then cuts to a scene from “The Big Bang Theory,” with Jim Parsons’ Sheldon acting as a stand-in for Colbert, saying: “Don’t lure me in with sexy talk.” From there, Miller’s face is superimposed into one of the terrified potential victims in the infamous barbed-wire baseball bat scene from “The Walking Dead” season 7 premiere. Miller then appears as Eleven in “Stranger Things,” undergoing experiments in Dr. Brenner’s lab. The final scene in the parody ends with Miller’s talking head on a stake, as King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) forces Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) to “look at him!”

Check out the incredibly satisfying video below:

