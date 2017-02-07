‘Comfort’ Exclusive Trailer: A Young L.A. Romance Between a Late-Night Courier and a Business Mogul’s Daughter

The film will arrive on digital outlets just in time for Valentine's Day.

The new “Before Sunrise”-inspired Los Angeles romance “Comfort” follows two people who fall for each other over the course of two nights, and it arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day. The film follows the mild-mannered Cameron (Chris Dinh) who’s content working as a late-night courier for his boss Eddie (Billy Sly Williams), until one night when an important client, Martin (Kelvin Han Yee), asks him to pick up his daughter Jasmine (Julie Zhan) from the airport. As they drive through the streets of L.A., Cameron and Jasmine quickly connect and soon he shares his love of cooking with her and tells her about his dream of owning a food truck. But when respective secrets begin to surface, it endangers their newfound romance. Watch an exclusive trailer for the film below.

The film is written and directed by William Lu and is his debut feature film. He previously directed the short films “Spy Moms,” “ATF: Asian Task Force” and the independently produced TV pilot “Golden Boy.” He has also produced web shows like the cooking program “Nerdy Nummies” and the gamer-themed “Retro Hardware.”

“Comfort” will be available on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play on Tuesday, February 14, courtesy of LeoMark Studios.

