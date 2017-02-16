‘Cosplay Melee’ Trailer: Yvette Nicole Brown Hosts Epic Costume Showdown That Tests Super Fans’ Creativity — Watch

The new Syfy competition series will premiere in March.

The road to Comic-Con just got more exciting.

Syfy kicks off its newest competition series, “Cosplay Melee,” on Tuesday, March 21 the network announced Thursday.

Hosted by the self-styled “super fan girl” Yvette Nicole Brown, the show pits world-class cosplayers against each other to create the ultimate, elaborate and innovative costumes. These are not your typical costumes where you dress up a t-shirt with makeup and a hat. Hell, even a toilet-paper mummy get-up would be strictly amateur here.

“As a huge fan of the creativity cosplayers bring to their craft, nothing makes me happier than having a front row seat for the amazing creations set to hit the ‘Cosplay Melee’ runway,” said Brown. “These talented artists are going to shine!”

Each week, four competitors will create full body character costumes that may include garments, props, makeup and prosthetic appendages like wings. Then it’s time of the performance because no character just stands there.

Judges LeeAnna Vamp — a world-class cosplayer — and A-list costume creator Christian Beckman will judge the contenders and decide who’s worthy of walking away with a cool $10,000. Not to shabby for making dress-up your calling. Watch a promo for the series below:

