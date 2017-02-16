‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Movie: Constance Wu in Talks to Star in Jon M. Chu’s Adaptation of Bestselling Novel

The film is based on Kevin Kwan's 2013 novel of the same name and will begin shooting in the spring in Singapore.

Warner Bros. has reportedly tapped “Fresh Off the Boat” star Constance Wu to play the lead role in the romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians,” according to a report over on Variety. The film is based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling 2013 novel of the same name, and will be directed by Jon M. Chu (“Now You See Me 2”).

The studio acquired the film rights to Kwan’s book last October. The movie will reportedly feature an all-Asian cast. Kwan has already published a followup to the first novel, entitled “China Rich Girlfriend,” and recently penned a third novel, “Rich People Problems,” which will hit shelves later this year.

The story centers around a young American-born Chinese economics professor named Rachel Chu (Wu). Her boyfriend Nick is from Singapore, where they travel to attend his best friend’s wedding. Once there, she discovers that Nick is the heir to a huge fortune and all the single women in his social circle are jealous of her and will do anything to bring her down.

Pete Chiarelli (“The Proposal”) and Adele Lim (“Lethal Weapon” TV series) are handling the screenplay. Kwan serves a executive producer along with Ivanhoe chairman Robert Friedland.

“Crazy Rich Asians” will start shooting in the spring in Singapore.

