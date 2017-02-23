‘Cries From Syria’ Trailer: Evegny Afineevsky’s Heart-Wrenching Syrian Civil War Documentary

The film premieres on HBO next month.

Currently in the thick of the United States immigration crisis, Evgeny Afineevsky’s (“Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom”) latest HBO documentary “Cries From Syria” is desperately needed. The film is set to air on HBO on March 13 at 1o p.m. with a limited theatrical release in Los Angeles on March 3 and New York on March 10.

The official synopsis states, “‘Cries From Syria’ is a searing, comprehensive account of the Syrian war from the inside out. The film draws on hundreds of hours of war footage from Syrian activists and citizen journalists, as well as testimony from child protestors, revolution leaders, human rights defenders, ordinary citizens and high-ranking army generals who have defected from the government. Their collective stories are a cry for attention and help from a world that little understands their reality or agrees on what to do about it.”

Plainly, this is an issue that can no longer afford dismissal.

Afineevsky’s film captures more than years of the Syrian conflict, beginning in March 2011, when public protests demonstrated by hundreds of thousands of Syrians manifested with the intent to revolt and refute the dictatorship of President Bashar al-Assad. Amongst the civil unrest, ISIS and other groups inflicted and enforced brutal oppressive behaviors as well.

Unfortunately, hundreds of thousands of Syrians have been caught in the cross-fire of conflict and killed. “Seven million have been internally displaced and more than five million have desperately tried to survive by fleeing the country. Two-thirds of those who have fled to date are women and children.”

The film is narrated by Helen Mirren and includes the original song “Prayers for This World” written by Grammy and Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Diane Warren, and recorded by Cher along with The West Los Angeles Children’s Choir.

Watch the trailer below.

