Crowdfunded Horror Anthology ‘The Field Guide to Evil’ Gets Official Greenlight After Successful Campaign

The new anthology film has snagged some seasoned new producers and enough campaign dollars to get the official go-ahead.

Just weeks after launching its equity crowdfunding campaign, the folklore-tinged horror anthology feature “The Field Guide to Evil” has been officially given the green light. Producers Christos V. Konstantakopoulos (“Before Midnight,” “The Lobster”), Keith and Jess Calder (“Anomalisa,” “Blair Witch,” “You’re Next”) and Legion M, billed as the first ever fan-owned media company, have all invested and come onboard as Executive Producers for the film.

The anthology is “a global exploration into dark folklore, and will feature eight terrifying tales from the world’s most exciting new voices in international filmmaking.” The film is currently engaged in its first-of-its-kind equity crowd-funding campaign on First Democracy VC, a funding portal brought through a partnership between Indiegogo and MicroVentures. Thanks to the campaign, investors and film fans across the world have the opportunity to become equity partners in this unique horror production.

READ MORE: Horror Anthology ‘The Field Guide to Evil’ Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

With the addition of the new investors and producers, the film has reached its minimum fundraising goal. Despite meeting that goal and thus getting the official production go-ahead, the producers are hoping to attract still more fans and financiers to join the team. The campaign still has 47 more days to reach its stretch goal of $500,000.

From producers Ant Timpson (“Turbo Kid,” “The Greasy Strangler”) and Alamo Drafthouse CEO/Founder Tim League (“ABCs of Death”), “The Field Guide to Evil” is set to “showcase eight tales that have caused many sleepless nights in their country of origin.” Just think of the weirdest bedtime stories you ever heard as a kid and multiply that by eight.

READ MORE: ‘The ABCs of Death 2.5’: Why the Indie Horror Sequel Went Straight to Vimeo

The signed-on stories and filmmakers hail from Austria (Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala, “Goodnight Mommy”), Hungary (Peter Strickland, “The Duke of Burgundy”), Germany (Katrin Gebbe, “Nothing Bad Can Happen”), Greece (Yannis Veslemes, “Norway”), India (Ashim Ahluwalia, “Miss Lovely”), Poland (Agnieszka Smoczynska, “The Lure”), Turkey (Can Evrenol, “Baskin”) and the United States (Calvin Reeder, “The Rambler”).

You can find our more about the project over at its Microventures site, its official site and its Twitter. Additionally, League and Timpson will be hosting a Reddit AMA at 12:30PM PT/3:30PM ET today to answer questions about the project, the financing model and anything else you can think of.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.