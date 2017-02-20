‘Dan and Dietrich Play Would You Rather’ Exclusive: Get a Bikini Wax or Choose Something Potentially More Horrible? — Watch

Comcast Watchable’s new series premieres Tuesday, Feb. 21

There are some choices in life that are too difficult to make. Fortunately, you can watch two guys make them for you.

On Comcast Watchable’s new series “Dan and Dietrich Play Would You Rather,” the two suckers hosts put themselves on the line to play the ultimate game of “Would You Rather?” in which they actually have to perform the task they choose. As expected, the choices push the limits of grossness, discomfort, humiliation or pain. You know, typical guy stuff!

At stake is some sort of prize, which we feel better be damn good to warrant this kind of sacrifice. And there’s always bragging rights, such as they are.

In the exclusive sneak peek below, Dan and Dietrich must choose between getting a bikini wax and spending a round in the ring with an MMA fighter. Like anyone faced with two impossible options, the guys decide to do a little research first, but what they discover isn’t very reassuring.

Which would you choose? For more of these wacky choices, some not even painful at all (except maybe to your psyche), here’s a trailer for the series. From what we can tell, maybe of these tasks require Dan and Dietrich to remove some portion of clothing. If that doesn’t recommend it, what does?

“Dan and Dietrich Play Would You Rather,” from Cut.com, premieres Tuesday, Feb. 21 exclusively on Comcast’s Watchable.

