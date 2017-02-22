Dan Bucatinsky on ’24: Legacy,’ ‘Scandal’ and His Partnership with Lisa Kudrow — IndieWire’s TURN IT ON Podcast

The Emmy-winning "Scandal" alum is a lot more than just "24's" new Chloe. Plus: A review of the final "Bates Motel" season and more.

Dan Bucatinsky has one of the more interesting careers in television – an actor, writer, producer who can’t be pigeonholed into one category. Bucatinsky might be best known as playing James Novak on ABC’s “Scandal,” which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award in 2013, or from “The Comeback,” the HBO series that took a nearly 10-year break between seasons.

But he’s also a successful TV producer, having partnered in 2003 with Lisa Kudrow to launch the production company Is or Isn’t Entertainment. Together, they’ve been behind “The Comeback,” the digital series “Web Therapy” (which eventually ended up on Showtime), and the reality series “Who Do You Think You Are?” on TLC.

Now, Bucatinsky is one of the stars of Fox’s “24: Legacy,” the reboot of the popular “24” franchise that premiered after the Super Bowl earlier this month.

Before the show’s launch, IndieWire’s Turn It On sat down with Bucatinsky, who discussed how he and Kudrow became fast friends and then business partners; the status of another season of “The Comeback” (“We only want to do it when it’s exactly right. Everyone should remain hopeful”), and, of course, how he got involved with “24: Legacy.”

Also in this episode: IndieWire TV critic Ben Travers discusses the final season of “Bates Motel,” and we look at the week’s premieres.

